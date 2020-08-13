First Trust Advisors LP Sells 47,845 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,845 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.34% of W&T Offshore worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $360.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 3.18.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tracy W. Krohn bought 285,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $614,848.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director B Frank Stanley bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,730.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 515,429 shares of company stock worth $1,113,903. Insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTI. Roth Capital raised W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Capital One Financial lowered W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.