First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,970 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 50,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $24,850,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 28,544 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1,532.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Latin America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

