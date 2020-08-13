First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,285,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,326 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 2.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $23,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,828,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535,036 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,454,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $62,282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $28,767,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,828,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after buying an additional 1,155,667 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.38. 740,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,520. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

