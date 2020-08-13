FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cfra

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FLT. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.32.

Shares of FLT opened at $234.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.14 and its 200-day moving average is $253.52. FleetCor Technologies has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,939,000 after acquiring an additional 759,746 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,319,000 after acquiring an additional 723,560 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,240,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after acquiring an additional 674,416 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,079,000 after acquiring an additional 615,720 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

