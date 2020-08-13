FOAM Reaches Market Cap of $9.97 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $9.97 million and approximately $75,474.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FOAM has traded up 48.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM token can now be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00148326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.64 or 0.01842769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00187294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000194 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00124518 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,914,096 tokens. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

