Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,872,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,859,229 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.60% of Ford Motor worth $145,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 641,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,513 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 14.2% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 68,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.07. 1,248,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,514,648. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.