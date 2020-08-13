Fortress Biotech’s (FBIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

FBIO stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 58.31% and a negative net margin of 124.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

