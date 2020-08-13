Forward Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,217 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 21.3% of Forward Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Forward Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $115,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $6.67 on Thursday, reaching $271.86. The company had a trading volume of 38,894,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,176,496. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $274.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.424 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

