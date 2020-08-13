Fountain Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Fountain token can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fountain has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $77,753.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00146768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.25 or 0.01847026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00187581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000193 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00124659 BTC.

Fountain Token Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub.

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

