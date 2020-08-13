Frank C. Kulaszewicz Sells 5,833 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $232.18 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $238.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

