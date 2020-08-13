Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.90

Freedom Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:FRHC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 290600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Freedom in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Freedom in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Freedom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Freedom by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000.

Freedom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors.

