Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lowered Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRHLF traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,347. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.