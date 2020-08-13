Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s (FMS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

FMS stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,357,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $9,180,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 719.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 154,476 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 365,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 84,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 79,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.