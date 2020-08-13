Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLGT. BTIG Research began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $31.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $55,051.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 603,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,819,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $58,715.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 472,417 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,859.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,474 shares of company stock worth $254,721. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 788,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 451,351 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 667,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 117,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 477,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,544 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 435.5% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 327,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 266,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 66.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 87,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $882.34 million, a P/E ratio of 340.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. Research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

