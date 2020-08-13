Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.29

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and traded as low as $5.17. Gazprom PAO (EDR) shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 101,843 shares changing hands.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gazprom PAO (EDR) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Gazprom PAO (EDR) had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter.

About Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

