Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Up 19.9% This Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00015279 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and Hotbit. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

