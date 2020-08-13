Gladstone Commercial’s (GOOD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Janney Montgomery Scott

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s current price.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

GOOD stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $635.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.46). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth $2,132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,768,000 after purchasing an additional 127,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

