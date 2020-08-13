Glassman Wealth Services Has $10.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 3.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.61. 933,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,789. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.98. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $188.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

