Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,458 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.52% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 1,802.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 523,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 496,235 shares in the last quarter.

FINX opened at $36.15 on Thursday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $37.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71.

