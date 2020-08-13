Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.10

Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $8.89. Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 23,000 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF by 124.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF by 570.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF by 2,444.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period.

