Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 794,900 shares, an increase of 141.8% from the April 15th total of 328,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

Shares of BOTZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.01. 26,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,062. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73.

