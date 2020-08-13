Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €75.20 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €75.20 ($88.47) price objective from Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Warburg Research set a €56.50 ($66.47) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays set a €60.50 ($71.18) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €68.75 ($80.88).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €77.75 ($91.47) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €72.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a PE ratio of 101.24. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 12 month high of €75.75 ($89.12).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

