Goldman Sachs Group Increases Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $93.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.30. The company had a trading volume of 57,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,258. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $83.96.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $1,815,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,787.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,643 shares of company stock worth $7,547,133 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Jennison Associates grew its position in Monster Beverage by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 3,662,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,901,000 after buying an additional 753,819 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 108.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 794,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,388,000 after purchasing an additional 412,601 shares during the period. MUFG Americas purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.1% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 799,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,019,000 after purchasing an additional 149,830 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.