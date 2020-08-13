Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €16.20 ($19.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.11 ($21.30).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €15.11 ($17.78) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €14.86 and a 200-day moving average of €14.08. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

