Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading Up 4.5%

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s stock price was up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $17.33, approximately 35,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 693,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $556.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.15.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $417.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,085.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $149,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 539,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,153.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $341,550. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Green Plains by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

