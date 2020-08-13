GrowGeneration Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 13,579 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,303% compared to the average daily volume of 565 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRWG. Oppenheimer began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.07.

Shares of GRWG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,885. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $340.33 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.90.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 13,632 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $93,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 120,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $878,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 461,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,512.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth about $1,860,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth about $1,685,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 327,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 75,128 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 252,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

