GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.70

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and traded as low as $17.58. GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 38,146 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32.

About GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages.

