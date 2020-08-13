Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the February 13th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AGEEF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Halo Labs has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09.

Halo Labs Company Profile

Halo Labs Inc manufactures and sells cannabis oil and concentrates in the United States. It serves licensed retailers and wholesalers. Halo Labs Inc has a strategic partnership with High Tide Inc; and with OG DNA Genetics Inc to develop genetics in Oregon. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

