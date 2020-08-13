Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,915,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.9% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 9.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 26.82 and a quick ratio of 26.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 54.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HASI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

