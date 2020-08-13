HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for IMV (NYSE:IMV)

IMV (NYSE:IMV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 157.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IMV. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of IMV from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

IMV stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. IMV has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in IMV in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IMV by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IMV by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

