HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $30,638.19 in Stock

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

P. Martin Paslick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38.

NYSE:HCA traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.67. The stock had a trading volume of 819,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,185,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,526,000 after purchasing an additional 175,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,238 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,497,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,298 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,683,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,673,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,354,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

