Head-To-Head Comparison: CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) versus Ceapro (NASDAQ:CRPOF)

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CTI BioPharma and Ceapro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma N/A -200.38% -69.10% Ceapro 4.48% 2.78% 2.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CTI BioPharma and Ceapro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTI BioPharma 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A

CTI BioPharma currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 175.59%. Given CTI BioPharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CTI BioPharma is more favorable than Ceapro.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of CTI BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of CTI BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CTI BioPharma has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceapro has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CTI BioPharma and Ceapro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma $3.35 million 27.95 -$40.02 million N/A N/A Ceapro $9.71 million 4.08 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A

Ceapro has higher revenue and earnings than CTI BioPharma.

Summary

Ceapro beats CTI BioPharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. It has license and collaboration agreement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; University of Vermont; S*BIO Pte Ltd.; and Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Ceapro

Ceapro, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources. Its extracts are also used in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The company specializes in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology, and process engineering in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals, and drug-delivery solutions. Ceapro was founded on January 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

