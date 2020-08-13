Head to Head Review: Tidewater (SII) vs. Its Peers

Tidewater (NYSE: SII) is one of 41 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tidewater to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tidewater and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater 19.54% 6.55% 5.39% Tidewater Competitors -2.40% -12.50% 1.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tidewater and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater 0 2 0 0 2.00 Tidewater Competitors 432 1237 1273 71 2.33

Tidewater presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.63%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 16.06%. Given Tidewater’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tidewater is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tidewater and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater $72.50 million $10.20 million 950.00 Tidewater Competitors $5.72 billion $870.89 million 47.27

Tidewater’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater. Tidewater is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tidewater peers beat Tidewater on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Tidewater

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

