Head to Head Survey: Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) and Qualys (OTCMKTS:QLYS)

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qualys and Where Food Comes From’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $321.61 million 12.69 $69.34 million $1.67 62.73 Where Food Comes From $20.77 million 2.00 $1.35 million N/A N/A

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Qualys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Qualys and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 22.48% 19.56% 11.28% Where Food Comes From 6.01% 10.93% 6.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Qualys and Where Food Comes From, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 1 8 5 0 2.29 Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qualys currently has a consensus target price of $106.15, indicating a potential upside of 1.33%. Given Qualys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qualys is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Volatility and Risk

Qualys has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qualys beats Where Food Comes From on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers and resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc. provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education. The company also sells hardware; and develops software and provides services related to sustainability measurement and benchmarking, traceability, verification, and certification to the food and agriculture industries. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

