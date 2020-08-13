Helpico Trading Down 19.5% Over Last Week (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Helpico coin can now be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and P2PB2B. Helpico has a market capitalization of $835.00 and $18,008.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helpico has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00148326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.64 or 0.01842769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00187294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000194 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00124518 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io.

Buying and Selling Helpico

Helpico can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

