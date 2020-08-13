Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,971,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 269,565 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.24% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $155,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. 392,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,277,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

