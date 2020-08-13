Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 61.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 14,695.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HIW opened at $39.41 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

HIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

