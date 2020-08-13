Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) Insider Acquires £551.44 in Stock

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) insider Andrew Sutch purchased 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £551.44 ($720.93).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 122.50 ($1.60). 1,129,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd has a one year low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 118.42 ($1.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $754.42 million and a PE ratio of 20.08.

Get Hipgnosis Songs Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund from GBX 116 ($1.52) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.