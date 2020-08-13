Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.03

Shares of Hochschild Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $3.68. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 11,580 shares.

HCHDF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

