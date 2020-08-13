Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Receives Average Rating from Raymond James

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)‘s stock had its “average” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

HEP stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 51.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 53.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 115.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

