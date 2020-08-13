Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $56,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $6.66 on Thursday, reaching $281.58. 3,869,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.40 and a 200-day moving average of $232.19. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $282.97. The firm has a market cap of $295.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.87.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

