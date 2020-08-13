Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Decreased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $281.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $282.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.87.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

