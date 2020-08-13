HorusPay Price Up 80.7% Over Last 7 Days (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and $259.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HorusPay has traded up 80.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HorusPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00146768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.25 or 0.01847026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00187581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000193 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00124659 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io.

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.