Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

