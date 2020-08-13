Humana (NYSE:HUM) Sets New 52-Week High at $425.46

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $425.46 and last traded at $415.77, with a volume of 566300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $415.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.05.

Get Humana alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.02.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Humana by 3,122.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,135,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,992 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,256,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,394 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,164,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,562,000 after purchasing an additional 691,296 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,091,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,698,000 after purchasing an additional 546,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Humana by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 940,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 475,055 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.