Hunters Property (LON:HUNT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.28

Hunters Property PLC (LON:HUNT) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and traded as low as $47.00. Hunters Property shares last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 9,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $15.92 million and a P/E ratio of 21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.26.

About Hunters Property (LON:HUNT)

Hunters Property Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate agency services in the United Kingdom. It offers property sales, lettings, management, and other related services to consumers and businesses through franchised and licensed arrangements. The company also provides financial, auction, mortgage advice, residential block management, and software services.

