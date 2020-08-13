HyperDAO Price Tops $0.0290 on Major Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $10.96 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00146768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.25 or 0.01847026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00187581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000193 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00124659 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,965,796 tokens. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com.

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

