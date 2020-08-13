Icon (ICLR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/1/2020 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2020 – Icon had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $188.00 to $194.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Icon had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $135.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Icon had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/24/2020 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/24/2020 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/24/2020 – Icon had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $184.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Icon had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $181.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/16/2020 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Icon stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.34. 1,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,411. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $199.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.53 and its 200 day moving average is $162.73.

Get Icon Plc alerts:

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the second quarter worth about $30,570,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 248,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,312,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Icon by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Icon Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.