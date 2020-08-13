IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Holdings Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of IDEX worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $5,737,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,277,657.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $77,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at $767,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,900 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,200. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $174.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $178.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.