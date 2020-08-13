IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,165,000 after purchasing an additional 721,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.41. 86,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,894,837. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.46. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

